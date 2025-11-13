Denver City Council asks for more details about Denver Summit FC stadium plans

The Denver City Council has asked for more details about the stadium plans for Denver Summit FC. The council said it wanted more detailed plans from the team before it committed to infrastructure and financing details.

The hesitation comes after the council failed to see eye-to-eye with Mayor Mike Johnston after he made deals involving Flock cameras and a land swap included in the new Park Hill Park without the council's input.

NWSL

"I understand there can be movement; we're very flexible people," said Denver City Council President Amanda Sandoval. "I just want to see, even estimates, because they're not on there."

"We did our work, we crossed the Ts, we did exactly what the city asked us to do," said Robert Cohen with Denver Summit FC.

The council will meet on Dec. 10 for the next phase of the discussion.