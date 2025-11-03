Denver Summit women's soccer team to play home opener at Empower Field at Mile High next year

The Denver Summit, the newest soccer team in the National Women's Soccer League, will play its inaugural home opener at Empower Field at Mile High in March, the team announced on Monday.

The team, which was only just named this past July, will play at the home of the Denver Broncos until its temporary stadium and then its permanent stadium are completed. Earlier this year, Denver NWSL announced plans for a new 14,500-seat stadium near Interstate 25 and Broadway that's expected to open in 2028.

"This will be an unforgettable moment for our club, our players, our city and our fans," Denver Summit FC President Jen Millet said in a statement on Monday. "We're honored to play our first home match and host 'The Kickoff' in such an iconic stadium. We're grateful to the community for the incredible support to help us reach this moment."

Denver Summit FC President Jen Millet announces the new women's soccer team will play its inaugural game at Empower Field at Mile High in March. CBS

The team's ownership group, which progressively grew over the summer, includes Peyton Manning, Mikaela Shiffrin, Mellody Hobson, Molly Coors, and Rob Cohen.

"We are honored to support Denver Summit FC for their inaugural match at Empower Field at Mile High," said Broncos President Damani Leech. "This venue has hosted many memorable moments in Colorado sports history, and we look forward to working together to bring a best-in-class experience for Summit FC fans."

While the opposing team hasn't yet been announced, tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, Nov. 12 and can be purchased at www.denversummitfc.com.