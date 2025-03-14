First Alert Weather Day for Friday as strong gusty winds, rain, and snow race across Colorado

First Alert Weather Day with gusty wind, mountain snow and a rain/snow mix for the lower elevations

A strong storm system will hit Colorado on Friday and move through quickly, but it will pack quite a punch as it moves across the state. The biggest threat with Friday's storm will be the strong, gusty wind forecast statewide.

Parts of Eastern Colorado are under High Wind Warnings through Friday evening as gusts could reach up to 65 mph. Sustained winds for the plains will be roughly 30-45 mph.

With the dry conditions we've been experiencing, parts of the plains could see blowing dust Friday afternoon, and with the potential for some snow showers, blowing snow could also be a concern going into the afternoon hours.

For southern Colorado, drier conditions and gusty winds have resulted in another day of Red Flag Warnings. Winds will be strong, up to 65 miles per hour under the Red Flag Warnings, but humidity will also be low, increasing the risk for fires.

It's a different story in the mountains, as this storm is bringing heavy snow to parts of the high country. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in place for many mountain areas through Friday evening as snow totals in some places could reach around 12".

Along with the heavy snow, winds could gust as high as 55 mph, causing a lot of blowing snow.

Throughout the day on Friday, snow will gradually lighten up, but the wind will remain strong.

For the lower elevations, a quiet and calm morning will change as winds increase by the afternoon, with rain and snow moving through the urban corridor and to the plains. Winds gusts for the Denver metro area could reach around 40-45 mph Friday afternoon, with gusts in the foothills likely climbing above 50 miles per hour.

Rain and snow will also race through, moving east through the mid-morning hours. Temperatures on Friday will still be warmer, which will limit the amount of snow the lower elevations could see. For the foothills, Palmer Divide, and eastern plains neighborhoods, there is a chance for some sloppy slushy accumulations of a trace to 1".

By Friday night, the precipitation will clear out, and the winds will begin to lighten up. Throughout the weekend, temperatures will gradually climb back to the 60s and 70s.