Fire at shopping center in Nederland forces some Boulder County residents to evacuate

A fire at the Caribou Village Shopping Center in Nederland forced some Boulder County residents to evacuate early Thursday morning. According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, the fire broke out just after 3 a.m.

The evacuation order was issued a short time later for the areas between Peak to Peak and Peakview and Peak to Peak and Bridge west to Highway 119 and Hurricane Hill, and the areas south of 119 between Bridge and Hurricane Hill.

There was also a road closure at Big Springs and CO 119, also known as Bridge Street, during the firefight.

About 6:30 a.m. fire crews said the fire had been "knocked out substantially." It was unclear how long the evacuated residents would be displaced from their homes.

What caused the fire is being investigated.