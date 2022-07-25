Watch CBS News

NEDERLAND with Alan Gionet

Nederland – CBS Colorado's Alan Gionet gives us a new kind of look at Colorado in by relating both its past, its present and its future. The program "Covering Colorado First Nederland with Alan Gionet" is an in-depth look at Nederland and how it became what it is today. There's history including how Nederland became known for a frozen dead guy, which Alan reported on over 25 years ago, plus a chronicle of Caribou Ranch and a look at how Nederland struggles today with questions of what to do about the changes brought about by rising property values and the needs and future of the community in a beautiful spot in the Colorado mountains.
