Fire danger and winter storm combo hitting Colorado this weekend

Colorado is heading into a huge weather shift this weekend that will include yet another day of critical fire threat right into a windy, blast of cold air and snow.

Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day as strong, warming and drying winds buffet the Rockies for the 3rd day in a row. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for most of the day including all of the eastern plains and Denver metro area from the base of the foothills out across eastern Colorado. Winds are expected to strengthen again with an approaching cold front. Wind gusts of 40 to 60 mph are possible in the higher Foothills and mountains with 30 to 40 mph gusts east of I-25.

Beginning late Saturday, a strong cold front will blast through the state, bringing a quick burst of winter weather. Super strong winds will pound the northern and central mountains of the state with several inches of much needed snowfall.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in place for Saturday night at 6 p.m. through Sunday morning at 9 a.m. Areas from Summit County and northern Park County up into Rocky Mountain National Park may pick up four to 10 inches of snow, with three to eight inches from Steamboat Springs down to Aspen. Additionally, 65- to 75-mph wind gusts may create hazardous driving conditions due to blowing and drifting snow.

When the front surges through the Denver metro area Saturday night, moisture will fall as rain and then change quickly over to snow. Accumulations will be light with a trace to one inch in the Denver metro area and one to two inches in some of our southern suburbs like Littleton, Highlands Ranch and Castle Rock. Some of our foothill areas may see one to three inches in places like Evergreen, Conifer and Bailey. Most accumulations will be on the grassy areas with lots of melting on roadways. That said, some areas may be slick early on Sunday morning with light amounts falling as the day goes on.

Beyond the weekend, get ready for the warmest air of the season so far, with the first 80 degree temperatures setting records after the middle of the week.