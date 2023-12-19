Firefighters contain another fire at an apartment building under construction in Denver area

Apartment building construction fire contained to one unit in Wheat Ridge

Firefighters in Wheat Ridge on Tuesday battled a fire at an apartment complex that is under construction. It's the third fire at an apartment building that's being built in the Denver metro area in the past week.

West Metro firefighters responded to the fire in the early morning near 38th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard.

The fire was contained to one unit.

The two other construction fires took place last Thursday and last Saturday in Aurora. The fire on Thursday, which happened next to E-470, is under investigation as a possible criminal act.