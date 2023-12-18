Watch CBS News
Colorado construction fire near E470 now being investigated as possible criminal act

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Aurora fire officials share updates on construction fires in news conference
Aurora fire officials share updates on construction fires in news conference 08:51

A fire in southeast Aurora that happened at the site of a multi-family apartment building under construction last week is now being investigated as being caused by a possible criminal act.

It happened in the area of the 7300 block of South Addison Court. That's just east of E-470 not far from Aurora Parkway, and the northbound lanes E-470 were closed while firefighters battled the fire.

Aurora Fire Rescue spokesman Carlos Oropeza said it's not clear if the Addison Court fire is connected in any way to a more recent fire at a different apartment building that was under construction. That fire happened at the intersection of Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street on Saturday.

