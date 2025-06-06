Federal investigators release details about plane that caught fire at Denver International Airport

NTSB report shows installation mistake on plane that caught fire after landing at DIA

Federal investigators have released some details in the investigation into a plane that caught fire on the tarmac of Denver International Airport after making an emergency landing in March. The preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board shows that when investigators examined the right engine, they found some issues.

Passengers stand on the wing of a plane Steve Schilsky

According to the NTSB, investigators found a broken fan blade and the lockwire of a fuel fitting installed in the wrong direction.

American Airlines Flight 1006 plane carrying 178 people, caught fire on the tarmac after making an emergency landing at Denver's airport on March 13. The incident involving the Boeing 737-800 sent 12 people to hospitals, but all injuries were minor.

Flames can be seen coming from the American Airlines plane. Hani Levi

The flight had departed from Colorado Springs Airport and was bound for Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport when the "crew reported engine vibrations."

Some passengers were able to take the ramp into the concourse. Others used an evacuation slide from the rear of the plane, where the smoke was stronger. Passengers also evacuated onto the wing on the opposite side of the plane from the fire.

Passengers of Flight 1006 wait for help getting off the wing of the plane at Denver International Airport on Thursday evening. Alexandria Cullen

The NTSB expects a final report on the incident within 12-24 months.