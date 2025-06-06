Watch CBS News
Local News

Federal investigators release details about plane that caught fire at Denver International Airport

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

NTSB report shows installation mistake on plane that caught fire after landing at DIA
NTSB report shows installation mistake on plane that caught fire after landing at DIA 00:29

Federal investigators have released some details in the investigation into a plane that caught fire on the tarmac of Denver International Airport after making an emergency landing in March. The preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board shows that when investigators examined the right engine, they found some issues. 

denver-plane-fire.jpg
Passengers stand on the wing of a plane Steve Schilsky

According to the NTSB, investigators found a broken fan blade and the lockwire of a fuel fitting installed in the wrong direction. 

American Airlines Flight 1006 plane carrying 178 people, caught fire on the tarmac after making an emergency landing at Denver's airport on March 13. The incident involving the Boeing 737-800 sent 12 people to hospitals, but all injuries were minor.

denver-plane-fire.jpg
Flames can be seen coming from the American Airlines plane. Hani Levi

The flight had departed from Colorado Springs Airport and was bound for Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport when the "crew reported engine vibrations."  

Some passengers were able to take the ramp into the concourse. Others used an evacuation slide from the rear of the plane, where the smoke was stronger. Passengers also evacuated onto the wing on the opposite side of the plane from the fire.  

wing-denver-plane-evacuation.jpg
Passengers of Flight 1006 wait for help getting off the wing of the plane at Denver International Airport on Thursday evening. Alexandria Cullen

The NTSB expects a final report on the incident within 12-24 months. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.