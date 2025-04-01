Federal grand jury indicts Northern Colorado man accused of Tesla dealership vandalism

A federal grand jury has returned an indictment for a Northern Colorado man accused of vandalism at a Tesla Service Center in Loveland. The US Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado announced the charges against Cooper Jo Frederick of Fort Collins on Tuesday.

Frederick was indicted by the federal grand jury on one count of malicious destruction and attempted destruction of property by fire and one count of possession of an unregistered destructive device.

The indictment was brought in connection with a fire at the Tesla Service Center, which investigators determined had been caused by an incendiary device. Frederick was arrested on March 27 in Frisco, Texas.

Frederick was already facing several felony charges in connection with the March 7 incident after his arrest by the Loveland Police Department last month. He faces local charges, including explosive or incendiary devices use during a felony, possession of explosive or incendiary devices, second-degree arson, criminal mischief, and criminal attempt to commit a class 5 or 6 felony.

Loveland police said the building and several vehicles were also damaged by thrown rocks.

The attack last month is the most recent in a string of vandalism incidents at the Tesla dealership in Loveland. Lucy Grace Nelson is facing several charges in connection with separate incidents at the dealership in January and February, including federal charges.