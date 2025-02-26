Police in Northern Colorado arrest suspect in Tesla dealership vandalism, incendiary device investigation

Police in Loveland arrested a suspect wanted in connection with "offensive" vandalism and incendiary device incidents at a Tesla dealership in Northern Colorado. Lucy Grace Nelson was arrested just before midnight on Monday.

Lucy Grace Nelson Larimer County

According to police, the investigation began on Jan. 29 after the Tesla dealership at 1606 North Lincoln Avenue was vandalized with incendiary devices discovered on the scene. Investigators said similar incidents occurred on Feb. 2 and also a few days later. Photos and video taken at the dealership during the latest incident showed several Cybertrucks and other Teslas with red spray paint across the windshields and broken glass in the lot.

Investigators said that Nelson, 40, returned to Loveland Tesla while in possession of additional incendiary devices along with materials attributed to vandalism on Monday evening. Detectives said they were able to apprehend Nelson before more damage occurred.

Nelson is facing several charges including explosives or incendiary devices used during felony, criminal mischief- business, and criminal attempt to commit class 3 felony.

A Tesla dealership in Loveland, Colorado, as well as several vehicles in its lot, were spray painted overnight on Feb. 6 or Feb. 7, 2025, according to police. Photos and video show vehicles with red spray paint on the windshield, as the windows of the dealership's building had spray paint that read "NAZI CARS." CBS

Nelson appeared in court on Tuesday and the judge issued a $100,000 surety bond. Her next court appearance is scheduled for March 7.

Loveland police said they are working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' Denver Field Division and federal charges are likely.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Loveland Police Department Tip Line at (970) 962-2032 or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at (970) 221-6868.