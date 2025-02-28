Colorado Tesla dealership vandalism suspect faces federal charge of malicious destruction of property

The 42-year-old accused of vandalizing a Tesla dealership in Northern Colorado numerous times and causing thousands of dollars in damage now faces federal charges. Lucy Grace Nelson, of Lyons, made an appearance in federal court this week on a charge of malicious destruction of property and remains in custody.

A photo from the federal criminal complaint shows the person police believe was Lucy Grace Nelson spray painting a vehicle at the Loveland Tesla dealership. DOJ

The Tesla dealership in Loveland on 1606 North Lincoln Avenue was hit on Jan. 29 as well as on Feb. 2, 7 and 11. The dealership told Loveland police they estimate damages will come out to between $5,000 and $20,000.

Photos from a criminal complaint prepared by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives show graffiti on dealership signs and vehicles including Cybertrucks. One sign had the word "Nazi" spray painted on it.

DOJ

On one of the days of the crimes, a security guard chased after the suspect after they said offensive words aimed at Tesla CEO Elon Musk were spray painted on windows, but was unable to catch the suspect. According to the criminal complaint, the guard "reported that an individual came on to the property and spray painted the words "Fuck Musk" with red spray paint on the front windows of the establishment."

The photos from the federal arrest documents also show small fires on the lot of the dealership that are believed to have been started by molotov cocktails inside vodka bottles. The suspect is seen throwing the explosives across the lot in some of the photos.

Lucy Grace Nelson Larimer County

Investigators have identified the suspect as Nelson, and say that while they were in the midst of conducting a surveillance operation of the crimes, they believe Nelson went back to the dealership to commit more vandalization. Nelson was arrested at the dealership on Monday.

A search of Nelson's car turned up a gas container, vodka bottles and wick material, according to the criminal complaint. Clothes that investigators believe Nelson wore during at least one of the crimes were also allegedly found in the car.

Nelson has a Larimer County Court date scheduled for March 7. Nelson is also known as Justin Thomas Nelson.