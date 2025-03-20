Department of Justice announces charges against Northern Colorado Tesla dealership vandalism suspect, others

The U.S. Department of Justice has announced charges in three cases of vandalism against Tesla properties, including one in Northern Colorado.

Attorney General Pamela Bondi said Thursday that "all three defendants will face the full force of the law for using Molotov cocktails to set fire to Tesla cars and charging stations."

One suspect was charged in connection with an attack against a Tesla dealership in Loveland, Colo. Authorities said the suspect attempted to light Teslas on fire with Molotov cocktails and was later found in possession of materials used to produce incendiary weapons.

Officials said another defendant, armed with a suppressed AR-15, was arrested after throwing Molotov cocktails at a Tesla dealership in Salem, Ore. The third suspect reportedly wrote profane messages against President Trump at Tesla charging stations, then lit the stations on fire using Molotov cocktails.

Each of the three suspects is facing charges with a minimum penalty of five to twenty years in prison, said Bondi.

"The days of committing crimes without consequence have ended," Bondi said. "Let this be a warning: if you join this wave of domestic terrorism against Tesla properties, the Department of Justice will put you behind bars."

Multiple acts of vandalism have occurred this year against the Tesla dealership in Loveland, the most recent of which took place on March 7.

Due to acts of vandalism and protests, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has ramped up security at the car company's dealerships. Musk said Tesla has activated Sentry Mode in all vehicles located at stores, which keeps vehicle camera sensors powered on and ready to record.

On March 18, Bondi released a statement regarding the recent attacks on Tesla properties across the country, calling the attacks domestic terrorism. "We will continue investigations that impose severe consequences on those involved in these attacks, including those operating behind the scenes to coordinate and fund these crimes," said Bondi.