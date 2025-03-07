Arson, vandalism at Northern Colorado Tesla dealership under investigation

Rocks used in new vandalism case at Tesla dealership in Colorado

Police are investigating yet another act of vandalism against a Tesla dealership in Northern Colorado this year.

Authorities received a call just after midnight Friday to report an arson at the Loveland Tesla dealership located at 1606 North Lincoln Avenue. Loveland police said an incendiary device caught fire between two cars on the property, putting several people inside the building at risk.

The responding officer extinguished the fire and reportedly smelled a strong odor of gasoline. Authorities said several vehicles and the Tesla building were also damaged by what appears to be thrown rocks.

According to police, the dealership has been targeted several times this year, with incidents on Jan. 29, Feb. 2, Feb. 7, and Feb. 27.

Authorities arrested 40-year-old Lucy Grace Nelson in connection with the incident on Feb. 27. Although Nelson was recently released on a personal recognizance bond from federal charges, police do not believe Nelson was connected to this case.

Chief Doran expressed frustration at Nelson's federal release, stating "I couldn't be more disappointed with a criminal justice system that would release an individual on a PR bond who placed incendiary devices at a Loveland business. This decision is not just troubling for our community but reflects a broader problem faced nationwide. It's incredibly challenging to keep our citizens safe from copycat behavior when there are no repercussions to lawlessness."

Vandalism at Loveland Tesla on Feb. 27, 2025 DOJ

The police department is working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in the arson investigation. Authorities believe there may have been witnesses to the incident and encouraged anyone with information on the arson to contact the Loveland Police Department Tip Line at (970) 962-2032 or the Larimer County Crime Stoppers at (970) 221-6868.

This attack is one of many across the nation this year. A man accused of vandalizing Teslas in Boston, Mass. on March 4 has been arrested. A day prior, tesla charging stations were intentionally set on fire in Littleton, Mass.

Protests have taken place at Tesla dealerships across the country in opposition to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who endorsed President Donald Trump and is the head of his Department of Government Efficiency. The department has made sweeping cuts across multiple government agencies, laying off about 172,000 jobs just last month.