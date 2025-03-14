Suspect arrested in connection with vandalism of Colorado Tesla dealership

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the vandalism of a Northern Colorado Tesla dealership earlier this month.

Cooper Jo Frederick, a Fort Collins resident, is facing multiple felony charges in connection with the incident on March 7. The Loveland Police Department said Frederick ignited an incendiary device and threw it at the Loveland Tesla building, where it landed between two vehicles.

Authorities said several people were inside cleaning the building at the time. The responding officer put out the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Loveland police said the building and several vehicles were also damaged by thrown rocks.

Frederick was arrested Thursday and booked into the Larimer County Jail. He is facing charges of:

Explosive or incendiary devices use during felony

Possession of explosive or incendiary devices

Second-degree arson

Criminal mischief

Criminal attempt to commit a class 5 or 6 felony

This attack was the most recent in a string of acts of vandalism at the Loveland Tesla dealership. Lucy Grace Nelson is facing charges in connection with a separate incident at the dealership on Feb. 27.

Vandalism against Tesla dealerships, charging stations and vehicles has continued to increase across the country in protest of Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency. The department has cut thousands of jobs as part of its initiative to scale back the size of the federal government. Tesla's stock prices plummeted in the wake of blowback against DOGE's actions. President Trump has threatened to label violence against Tesla facilities as "domestic terrorism."