Fans react to national attention Coach Prime brought to Colorado ahead of Rocky Mountain Showdown

It's the Rocky Mountain Showdown of a lifetime.

The rivalry game drew attention from national sports media -- including ESPN College Gameday -- coming to Boulder for the first time since 1996.

"My dad went here in the 90s when they won the national championship. When I applied here came here the first year we sucked at football and now we have a team, we have a buzz around us. It's really cool to be Boulder, back to what my dad described it as," said Joe Gillette.

Celebrities like The Rock and Rob Gronkowski joining the party, while fans pull out all the stops.

"Got my nails, got my makeup, t-shirt. Oh and the clear fanny pack with a ram on it," said Kristen DeWolf, CSU alumni.

Ticket prices are reflecting the number of eyes on the game.

"$500 was a little much for me," said Nathan Hanberry-Lizzi, a CSU student.

Behind CU's success is legendary coach Deion Sanders.

"Coach prime has done something that I don't think anyone could have imagined. So it's great," said Jeff Bardin, CU alumni.

Even Rams fans joined the hype.

"I love seeing all the attention Colorado is getting with the Avs and the Nuggets and now CU. but I do wish it was for Fort Collins," Hanberry-Lizzi said.

Ahead of a historic game for Colorado football.

"Just seemed important to come support CSU, even though CU is all the rage this year and I'm happy for them but gotta rep! gotta rep," said DeWolf.