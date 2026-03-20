With limited water supply in Colorado town, Erie takes "extraordinary" step in warning homeowners against irrigation

Erie officials say they may shut off water to homes that ignore irrigation restrictions, calling the move an "extraordinary" step as unseasonably warm weather strains the town's limited winter supply.

Like many communities on Colorado's Front Range, Erie receives less water during the winter months, when more is held in reservoirs for wildlife. Higher supplies are not released until April.

CBS

"The good news is we are getting closer to April, so we know that we're going to be getting our water supply at the beginning of April. So, this really is just for the next week-and-a-half that we're asking people, please just don't do this right now," said Erie Director of Communications and Community Engagement Gabi Rae.

But this year, demand is already surging. The town says water use is running about 30% higher than normal for this time of year, driven largely by early irrigation.

For the past several weeks, Erie had asked residents to voluntarily avoid using sprinkler systems. But instead of declining, water use increased, at times by 200,000 to 300,000 gallons per day.

"For the last couple of weeks, we've been asking people nicely to please stop using their sprinkler systems or irrigation, or not, start them up at all until at least the end of March."

Officials say that approach did not work.

"This was a serious situation now, we couldn't continue to be nice and ask. We needed to tell so we were telling people today they absolutely need to turn their sprinkler systems and irrigation systems off if they are on town water."

Town officials say the goal is to preserve water for essential indoor use and emergency services, including fire hydrants, especially as windy conditions increase fire danger.

The town is now actively monitoring water use, using smart meters in some cases and on-the-ground enforcement in others. Residents found violating restrictions will receive two warnings before the town takes action.

"If they still will not comply, that third stop at the house with the sprinklers on, we will be turning off the sprinklers on their behalf, and often that means turning off the tap, which is most often connected to the whole water system in the house."

Town officials say the issue is not tied to Erie's rapid population growth, but rather the timing of water supply and a spike in early irrigation use.

"We still would have been in kind of a crisis situation if people had been using their sprinklers, even at that lower population."

Some residents say they were unaware of the restrictions.

"My wife actually saw it on a flashing sign. I didn't see it anywhere. I was actually here doing about 5 hours' worth of yard work, getting ready to turn the sprinklers on."

"Well, she said, yeah, hey, there's a water restriction."

"I think we have a real communication problem going here with getting the word out."

Ostlund said he supports enforcement if residents are properly informed.

"If they're getting the word out, and there's reasonable certainty that most people should have the word and understand the restrictions I'm about forced compliance."

"But I think we got to get the word out."

Officials say residents can still hand-water plants and landscaping, but should avoid using sprinkler systems, which place a much higher demand on the system.

Looking ahead, the town is also encouraging residents to reduce water use long term by replacing traditional turf grass with more drought-resistant landscaping.

Officials say irrigation should remain off through the end of March. At the earliest, even-numbered addresses can resume watering April 4, and odd-numbered addresses April 6.

Additional details on the restrictions can be found on the Town of Erie's website: erieco.gov/drought