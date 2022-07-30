Englewood police ordered by judge to cease talking about deadly shooting

The same day that 29-year-old Phillip Blankenship was formally charged with attempted murder for shooting at Englewood police officers, a judge ordered city officials to refrain from further publicity about the incident.

A man police call Blankenship's brother, 22-year-old Matthew Mitchell, died as a result of gunfire between police and either - or both - or the two men.

Englewood officers were called to 5007 South Grove Street in response to a family disturbance at 7:45 p.m. Sunday.

According to EPD Chief Sam Watson, the woman who called police stated her son was intoxicated, had a gun, and the gun had been fired inside the house. Officers and SWAT personnel surrounded the house and began announcing demands, Watson explained during a press conference Thursday.

At 8:07 p.m., officers crouched behind their vehicles received gunfire from a large, east-facing window.

Eighteen seconds later, officers on the east side of the house also received gunfire from a different window.

One officer on each side of the house returned fire, Watson stated.

At 8:09 p.m., Blankenship came out of the home's front door and surrendered to police.

Police found Miller near the east window, deceased.

Watson said officers were wearing body-worn cameras and he hoped to release the videos as soon as the investigation by the 18th Judicial District's Critical Response Team would allow.

"The recordings will reveal the extreme risk that the officers and community faced in this event," Watson said.

Friday evening, however, Englewood Mayor Othoniel Sierra released this statement:

The City of Englewood has been notified that a judge has signed a court order that prevents us from discussing any information related to the July 24 police-involved shooting in the city. We value transparency and to date have released all known facts related to this case.

We are all saddened that a life was lost, a family is grieving and Englewood Officers have been traumatized by this tragic event.

It is our hope that our entire community can move forward and recover from the devastating impacts of that day as we await the results of an independent investigation by the 18th Judicial District.

Blankenship now faces two counts of attempted murder. He has a hearing scheduled Aug. 5 in Arapahoe County Court.