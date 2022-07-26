Victim identified in deadly shooting involving Englewood police

The 22-year-old man who was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire by Englewood police on Sunday has been identified. The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Matthew Neal Mitchell, 22.

The shooting happened Sunday night as officers were returning fire from a suspect while responding to a home on a suicidal call.

The Englewood Police Department arrested Phillip Blankenship, 29, in connection with the shooting. He faces a charge of attempted first-degree murder.

Police said that officers responded to a reported home disturbance involving a family in the 5000 block of S. Grove Street close to 7:45 p.m. Sunday.

When police arrived, they say they were met with gunfire. The responding officers fired back, and in the exchange, Mitchell was shot and killed at the scene.

According to the arrest affidavit, Blankenship was suicidal and had attempted to take his own life in the past. Blankenship told investigators that he shot a .44 Magnum round into the wall before police arrived and had barricaded himself inside his room with his brother, Mitchell.

He also told police that when officers arrived, he shot a .380 handgun one time at the police officer in the driveway because "he wanted police to kill him." Blankenship told investigators that he was the only person shooting at officers and that his brother was not shooting at police.

Press Release - Officer Involved Shooting

Englewood SWAT also responded to the home during the incident. The critical incident response team for the 18th Judicial District was also at the scene.

There were no injuries to police, and those who fired shots were placed on administrative leave.

Police also executed a search warrant at the home on South Grove Street.

Blankenship remains in custody at the Arapahoe County Jail.