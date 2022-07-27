Arrest affidavit: Suspect's brother died during shootout with Englewood police

Arrest paperwork for a man involved in a shootout with Englewood police recently shows the man who died was the suspect's brother.

Twenty-two-year-old Matthew Mitchell was killed Sunday night at a home on Grove Street after police responded to a family disturbance call.

According to the arrest affidavit, the mother of Phillip Blakenship, 29, called police reporting that he was suicidal and had fired a gun inside the home.

Neighbor Irene Leonard says it was a shock to see the response from law enforcement on her street.

"Never any disturbance, nothing," Leonard said. "That's why I'm blown away. I have a lot of questions like what happened, I'd like to know."

That same police report says that when police arrived at the home, Blankenship fired at an officer in the driveway, while a second officer reported "taking rounds" on another side of the home.

Englewood police returned fire, and Blankenship came out of the home.

Cell phone video shared by a neighbor doesn't show much, but you can hear as police try and lure someone out of the home.

"Put your hands in the air and come out now" can be heard on the video.

According to the arrest report, Blankenship told police he was the only one firing and that his brother did not shoot at police.

An outside investigative team known as a CIRT team is now looking into exactly what happened.

Englewood Police Department would not say if the two officers were being fired at simultaneously. We are told it is one of the things the outside agency is going to be looking at.

Blakenship is currently being held at the Arapahoe County Jail for Attempted first Degree Murder.