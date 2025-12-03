Endangered missing alert issued for 20-year-old Northern Colorado woman last seen on Sunday

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered missing alert for a 20-year-old woman who was last seen on Sunday. According to investigators, Kaylee Russell was last seen around 6 p.m. on Nov. 30 near the intersection of Highway 402 and I-25 nera the Loveland/Johnstown Park-N-Ride.

Kaylee Russell CBI

The CBI said that Russell was known to be driving a 2016 black Volkswagen Tiguan with a Colorado temporary license plate of 7880903. The car also has a GreeleyNissan.com sticker on the rear windshield.

Russell is described as having dirty blonde hair with blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, tan pants, and brown slippers. Law enforcement said they are concerned for her safety.

Her family said that she had a flat tire while getting ready to deliver packages and her dad helped her change the tire and then stayed with her to deliver packages. She dropped him off at the Loveland/Johnstown Park-N-Ride and her last known communication with her father was at 6:10 p.m., according to her family.

Russell's mother said she was supposed to meet family but never arrived. She also said her phone has been off.

Anyone who sees Russell is asked to call 911 or the Evans Police Department at 970-350-9600.