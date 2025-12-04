Family of woman who went missing in Northern Colorado says her body was found

The body of a young Colorado woman who went missing over the weekend was located on Thursday. That's according to the family of Kaylee Russell, a 20-year-old from Evans. The family says they are "devastated" by the news.

Rebecca Russell

Authorities appeared to have found Russell's vehicle and her body in the afternoon in Northern Colorado, several hours after a search party began looking for her.

On Wednesday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered missing alert for Russell, who was last seen dropping off her dad near a park-and-ride in Loveland near I-25. She was supposed to visit a cousin, but didn't show up for that visit.

Russell's family said her body and her vehicle were found in the Timnath area near Larimer County Road 44, also known as Prospect Road. The car could be seen turned over in the Larimer and Weld Canal.

Colorado State Patrol later confirmed that the black 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan belonged to Russell. Although divers located a body inside the vehicle, authorities have not officially identified who that person is.

The crash is under investigation by CPW's Vehicular Crimes Unit.