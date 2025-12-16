Emergency crews in Colorado prepare for strong winds, possible Xcel Energy shutoff

Xcel Energy is putting nine counties on notice, warning that the utility could shut off power for customers starting at noon through 6 p.m. on Wednesday in order to reduce the risk of wildfires. Those include Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas, Jefferson, Larimer and Weld counties.

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Wednesday due to powerful winds and dangerous fire conditions.

With up to 90 mph wind gusts forecasted for Wednesday, Nederland Fire Marshal Andrew Joslin is already preparing for anything.

"Extra dry fuels, and with the wind, there's added danger that whatever sparks up could create more of a problem for us," Joslin went on to say, "We're letting all of our volunteers know that, hey, we're going to need you, and just get your gear ready and make sure you're ready to rock on Wednesday."

To minimize the number of sparks as much as possible, Xcel is considering a power outage for Wednesday afternoon in the Denver metro and northern Front Range.

Andrew Holder, Community Relations Director for Xcel, said, "This is a tool of last resort for Xcel Energy. We do not take this decision lightly."

The power outage could leave thousands in the dark, including many in the mountains of Boulder County.

One Boulder County resident, Melody Baumhover, says she feels prepared, but she's concerned for some members of her community if the power shuts off for an extended period of time. "There are a lot of people who don't have any way to heat their house; they don't have any way to cook food. They don't have any way to do anything," Baumhover said.

An extended power outage could also mean some residents in the mountains won't be able to call 9-1-1 on a landline, something Baumhover says some community members rely on.

"That's definitely a big concern, because you're not going to get any of the you know, Ever Bridge notifications if there is a fire near you, if your land lines are down and you don't have a cell phone," she said.

To try and address these needs, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is already making plans to coordinate with other resources and keep the public aware.

Vinnie Montez with BCSO explained, "If this is stood up on Wednesday, there's going to be what we call ESF 15. So those are emergency support functions that vary from people for housing, mass care, emergency communication specialists..."

Montez went on to explain that their work includes encouraging the public to make emergency plans of their own.

"The most important thing is having the ability to be prepared in advance. If you know that you're in a position where you're going to be in a bad spot, you know this might be a good time to go stay with a friend," Montez said.

BCSO and Nederland Fire are both considering the use of a mobile cell tower if needed during the outage. Some school districts, including Boulder Valley, have also reached out to parents to communicate about the possible outage. Xcel said they will continue to update plans as Wednesday gets closer.