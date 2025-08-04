Elk Fire in western Colorado grows to 4,000 acres, evacuations ordered

A wildfire that started in northwest Colorado on Saturday afternoon has now burned around 4,000 acres. Evacuations and closures have been put in place near two of the fires burning to the south of Meeker.

Elk Fire James Michels / Bureau of Land Management

The Elk Fire, located 10 miles southeast of Meeker, was sparked by lightning as thunderstorms rolled through the area over the weekend. It has continued to grow quickly, spreading rapidly due to dry conditions and pinyon, juniper and oak brush growing in the area.

Gov. Jared Polis declared a disaster emergency Sunday due to the Elk Fire. According to the Bureau of Land Management, one structure and four outbuildings have been lost. An evacuation location is set up at 200 Main Street in Meeker.

Two fires continue to burn to the southwest of Meeker as well. The Lee Fire and the Grease Fire have held through the day at roughly 700 acres and 1,000 acres, respectively.

Lee and Grease Fires on Aug. 3 James Michels / Bureau of Land Management

Evacuation orders are in place in several areas near the Elk Fire. Residents in these areas should evacuate now:

County Road 8, mile markers 11-16

Sleepy Cat to Lake Avery - north side of the road

County Road 40 and County Road 63

County Road 49

Pre-evacuations are in place near the Elk Fire in several locations, and residents in the area should be ready to evacuate if needed:

Mile markers 16-25, Avery to PotHole Ranch, on both sides of the road

Both sides of County Road 14

County Road 57, Miller Creek

County Road 8, mile marker 19-27

Evacuation orders are also in place for residents near the Lee Fire. Those living in these areas should evacuate now:

County Road 22, Little Hills, off of County Road 5

County Road 76 intersection, County Road 3 to County Road 5

Highway 64, mile marker 58-67

County Road 127

County Road 129

County Road 66

Brightwater Lane

Pre-evacuation orders are in place for residents on County Road 33. Please be ready to leave if the area is ordered to evacuate.

Several roads in Rio Blanco County are closed while crews work to contain the fires, including:

County Road 8, mile marker 11 (Miller Creek County Road 57) - mile marker 19 (Buford County Road 17)

County Road 3, off County Road 5

County Road 22

County Road 76

Intersection of County Roads 127 and 129

Evacuations and closures for Elk and Lee Fires Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office