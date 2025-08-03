Gov. Polis declares disaster emergency for wildfire burning in northwest Colorado

Gov. Jared Polis verbally declared a disaster emergency Sunday for a wildfire burning in northwest Colorado.

The Elk Fire began around 12:30 p.m. yesterday in Rio Blanco County and has burned around 600 acres to the southeast of Meeker. The Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office said the wildfire is actively burning across land belonging to the Colorado Division of Wildland, the Bureau of Land Management and private owners, fueled by pinyon, juniper and oak brush in the area. They added that no structures are currently at risk.

Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office

Authorities said the smoke from the wildfire can be seen from Meeker, and the hot and dry conditions are contributing to active fire behavior. The sheriff's office requested that residents and travelers avoid the area while emergency personnel are working to contain the fire.

Due to the rugged terrain in the area, Hotshot crews are being dropped into the fire zone to assist ground crews with suppression efforts. The sheriff's office warned, "DO NOT STOP along County Road 8, stopping or parking in the area may interfere with fire operations and pose a danger to yourself and responders."

Today's declaration provides additional resources and state support to help in fire suppression efforts. A statement from the governor's office said:

"Fire conditions in northwest Colorado are at near record levels, and elevated fire weather and fire risk is forecast for the coming week. With the disaster declaration, the State Emergency Operations and Resource Mobilization Plans are activated and the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) coordinates the state response through management of the State Emergency Operations Center and deployment of field operations staff to directly support county emergency managers with consequence management. The Division of Fire Prevention and Control (DFPC) is leading the incident management and suppression efforts in conjunction with the other CDPS Divisions."