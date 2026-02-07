Eligibility changes draw criticism as Denver grant program opens new cycle

Residents in Denver's Globeville, Elyria, and Swansea neighborhoods raised concerns about changes to a community grant program that now limits eligibility to organizations and groups, saying the shift weakens the program's original community-led mission.

The Globeville-Elyria-Swansea Community Investment Fund has opened its third annual grant cycle, making about $90,000 available for neighborhood improvement projects. This year, individuals are no longer eligible to apply, a change residents said was made without adequate community input.

During a recent Community Investment Fund meeting, residents said decisions about how the money is distributed are being driven by a board they believe does not reflect the community. They said the structure leaves individual needs unaddressed and called for broader representation and changes to the fund's governance.

Rebecca Trujillo, a longtime resident and leader with the nonprofit Globeville First, said her organization received $5,000 in the previous funding cycle and encouraged residents facing financial hardship to apply for assistance.

"It's very disheartening that they can no longer do that," Trujillo said.

Residents said that while mental health programming is available, more immediate needs, including housing stability, help with utility bills, and access to necessities such as food and housing, are not being prioritized.

Shannon Hoffman, project manager for the Community Investment Fund, said the decision reflects the limits of the funding available.

"With the amount of money that we have, we cannot provide sufficient rental assistance or renovations to all of the homes in our neighborhoods that need them," Hoffman said.

Hoffman said the fund is intended to support projects that benefit the broader community and encourage collaborative efforts, such as multi-home renovation projects and neighborhood-led initiatives.

The funding comes largely from donations collected during the National Western Stock Show. Fund representatives said applications are reviewed to prioritize projects with community-wide impact.

Globeville First, a nonprofit founded in 2019, said it plans to apply again this year, citing continued demand for youth programs, community events, and emergency assistance.

The Community Investment Fund supported more than 15 organizations during the previous grant cycle.

The organization will host four in-person info sessions and 3 office hours to support applicants and answer any questions residents may have.

The deadline to apply is April 6, and you can do that here.