Colorado nonprofit "disheartened" by Trump plan for federal grant and loans freeze

Nonprofit in Colorado reacts to federal grant and loans freeze, now temporarily blocked

Several Colorado groups relying on federal grant funding feel confused after the Trump administration decided to freeze federal grants and loans. A judge later temporarily blocked the move. However, the concern is that critical resources could be reduced, especially for nonprofits that are already facing tight budgets.

For the Green House Connection center in Denver's Globeville-Elyria-Swansea neighborhood, leaders say it's already challenging to receive an EPA grant, and a move like this would just make it tougher.

For the past year, Brad Gano with the Green House Connection Center has been working in the Globeville-Elyria-Swansea neighborhoods taking care of trees.

"Trees provide a lot of benefits for the community. The main one is a canopy," said Gano.

It's all part of a tree watering program made possible by a Community Investment Fund grant funded by the "round up" money from concession sales at the National Western Complex.

"What we learned last year is that there are a lot of tree planting groups, but there's a big disconnect among them," said Gano, "We were able to collaborate and create a tree map."

To continue work like this, nonprofits like the Green House Connection Center are relying on local resources like the "round up," especially now that federal EPA grants are in question.

Harmony Cummings, founder of The Green House Connection Center, is passionate about this work.

"As an environmental group that spends countless hours working on EPA grants, we're not surprised by what's happening at the federal level, but we are disheartened and scared," said Cummings.

Candi CdeBaca with the Community Investment Fund, a former Denver city councilwoman, says she is focused on helping the community.

"When you remove resources from the community, there aren't many options left but to rely on each other," she said.

For now, CdeBaca says nonprofits can count on state and local organizations such as the Community Investment Fund which provide funding for projects.

"Our revenues are not federal, they're unaffected by that. I do expect more people to apply for our mini-grants due to the lack of funding from federal sources."

For Cummings, she's relying on the state, local and the Climate Protection Fund to continue their work in the Globeville-Elyria-Swansea neighborhoods.

"We're out here doing essential work around air pollution with little to no resources, and we need this support to continue," said Cummings.

The Community Investment Fund is currently accepting applications from nonprofits and projects from community members in the Globeville-Elyria-Swansea neighborhoods.