Eat at Torchy's Tacos on Wednesday, give back to Raise the Future

Torchy's Tacos is teaming up with CBS News Colorado to help support Raise the Future. Last year, 713 children and teens were adopted out of foster care in the state but it take time, training and money to make those connections.

Wednesday is A Day for Wednesday's Child and CBS Colorado is raising money and awareness for Raise the Future which helps find loving and permanent homes for children.

Torchy's Tacos is serving up their favorite dishes and those who eat there on Wednesday will give back to Raise the Future.

"If you want to contribute to any of our stories in the market, 10 of them, and just mention that you're here for the fundraiser for Raise the Future and you're bill will be added to the contribution," said David Garcia with Torchy's Tacos.