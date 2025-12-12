Dry, mild stretch continues across Colorado with fire weather concerns still in play

Colorado is heading into another stretch of dry, unusually warm weather — and while conditions aren't extreme, fire danger will stay elevated at times, especially along the foothills.

Friday will still be mild for December, with temperatures across the Eastern Plains in the mid to upper 50s and mountains mainly in the low to mid 40s.

Winds could increase Friday afternoon again, especially for the northern plains, I-25 corridor and Palmer Divide, keeping fire weather conditions elevated.

From Friday night into Saturday morning, strong winds are expected to redevelop along the Front Range mountains and foothills, especially in typical wind-prone areas.

Colorado stays locked in a warm and dry pattern through at least Tuesday. Temperatures will continue running well above normal with daytime highs in the 60s through Tuesday.

By midweek, light snow may return to the northern mountains, but the plains look to stay dry.