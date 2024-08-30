Colorado's drought conditions continue expanding across the Front Range and Eastern Plains

Drought conditions continue expanding across the Front Range and Eastern Plains of Colorado. 2.2 million Coloradans are in areas of drought, up 2.9% since last week according to the drought monitor.

Drought monitor update August 13th (left) vs. August 27th (right). CBS

To this point, drought conditions have largely avoided the high country. This is a good sign as fall is rapidly approaching. It has been noted in prior years that moderate drought conditions or worse at any point in fall can be an indication of a shorter ski season to follow, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor Historical Impacts.

The same can be said regarding agriculture and hunting on the Eastern Plains.

Based on historical drought impacts, dry to moderate drought conditions across northern portions of I-25 will likely lead to an increased probability of wildfires as we head into fall.

Looking ahead, a hot and dry fall is expected according to the Climate Prediction Center. The current fall outlook, forecasting for September, October and November, is leaning below average (40-50%) for precipitation. Temperature probabilities range anywhere from a 40-70% chance of above average temperatures. Probabilities increase as you approach the southwest corner of the state.

Now, we can put all these ingredients together to forecast how the drought will react over the September, October and November period.

Current guidance would favor the drought to persist and expand across the Front Range. The drought is expected to develop south of I-70 across the Eastern Plains.