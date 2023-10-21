Driver charged after crashing into family changing flat tire on I-25

Police have brought charges against a Colorado woman whose vehicle struck another that was parked on the shoulder of Interstate 25 for the repair of a flat tire.

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Oct. 6, a Friday night, in the northbound lanes between 144th Avenue and Highway 7.

Two people were killed - an adult male outside of the parked vehicle and one person inside it, according to a press release from the Broomfield Police Department. Both were pronounced at the scene. Three other people, including the suspect, were taken to hospitals with serious injuries.

NB I-25 is closed from 144th Ave to HWY 7 for a major crash investigation. Please avoid the area and use Huron or Washinton for a detour around the closure. Follow our pages for further information #broomfieldpd pic.twitter.com/6TFZHUQ3OM — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) October 7, 2023

Broomfield PD did not identify the suspect because she is still hospitalized and receiving treatment for those injuries, and has not been arrested. But the department did list the charges to be formally filed against her: Two counts of Vehicular Homicide with DUI, two counts of Vehicular Homicide Reckless, one count of Vehicular Assault DUI, one count of Vehicular Assault Reckless, DUI, and DUI Per Se.

The Coroner's Office for Broomfield and Adams Counties identified the deceased as 35-year-old Yajing Liu and 64-year-old Shuangyue Chen.

An online fundraiser claims the deceased are the wife and father of an assistant professor at Colorado State University, Haonan Chen. Haonan Chen's 3-year-old son was inside the vehicle.

The child "needs to undergo several surgeries," according the fundraiser.