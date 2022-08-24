Douglas County School Board votes to put $60-million mill levy override and $450-million bond on November ballot

Douglas County School Board wants to ask voters to approve a $500 million investment in schools

Douglas County voters now hold the power to improve schools and boost teacher pay. The Douglas County School Board voted to put a $60 million mill levy override and $450 million bond on the ballot in November.

If passed by the voters, homeowners would pay an extra dollar per week for every $100,000 of home value.

The increased property tax would result in a 9% increase in staff salary on average. Currently, the average DCSD teacher makes about $18,000 less than those in the neighboring Cherry Creek School District.

Colorado has the least competitive pay in the nation for teachers. Currently, 85% of the budget in DCSD goes to staff salaries.

Many Douglas County taxpayers like Holly Nicholson-Kluth say they don't mind footing the bill.

"We aren't paying our teachers enough. They could go somewhere else and make $20,000 more," said Nicholson-Kluth. "Some of the school administrators have been here since they were young because they love this place."

Nicholson-Kluth says she's impressed with the way the school board is working together. She says this could be something that binds their community together and wants to be behind it.

"I'm a conservative. I believe in limited government and limited taxes. But this is important. I'm passionate about the safety of our kids and the education of our kids," said Nicholson-Kluth.

With this economy, Superintendent Erin Kane says they looked for a reasonable increase voters could get behind.

The separate $450 million bond measure won't impact what taxpayers are paying now.

That will go toward capital expenses like keeping buses and buildings maintained.

"We need to build some new neighborhood schools in our communities that are experiencing tremendous growth and are about to overcrowd," explained Kane.

If the override passes, it'll also mean an additional $943 per student.

Parents like Faith Moots moved to the district because of its schools, but she's been less than impressed. She says teachers failed to recognize her son's dyslexia, and haven't made efforts to use the best teaching methods.

She says she wants to support schools, but a lot needs to change for her to vote "yes."

"How is my kid in Douglas County School District for six years and they didn't identify that?" said Moots. "If my son is not going to learn how to read, they have no business asking me for more money."

Under the School Finance Act, the mill levy override can account for up to 25% of school funding. Voters can see exactly where funding for the override would go here.