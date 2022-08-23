Douglas County School Board to vote on major funding initiatives regarding teacher pay​, future growth and more

After a year of controversial decisions and infighting, the Douglas County School District board has a chance to find common ground.

On Tuesday, members will decide whether to turn to voters on two major funding initiatives aimed to address teacher pay, future growth and more. If passed by the board, Douglas County residents would have the final say in the November election.

"It's so much more than about the families that have kids in school today. It benefits the entire county and our economic engine in our county," said Superintendent Erin Kane.

One item before the board involves asking voters to approve a $450 million bond. The money would go toward building new schools and maintaining older ones, as well as adding more career and technical training programs and security upgrades.

The other decision involves referring a $60 million mill levy override to voters. If approved by the board and then voters, homeowners would pay an extra dollar per week for every $100,000 of home value. That's about $255 a year for someone with a $500,000 home.

District leaders say that money would go towards pay raises for teachers and staff. For teachers, that would result in a 9% increase in salary on average, which would begin to close the gap between Douglas County and almost every metro area district. Currently, the average teacher pay within DCSD is about $18,000 less than in the neighboring Cherry Creek School District, district officials said.

"One of the biggest struggles that we've had is making sure that we can keep staff here because the difference and the gap between other districts literally across the street is that we cannot afford to pay them," said Board Vice President Christy Williams. "Obviously, the benefit is making sure we can keep our staff here and keep them here for a long time because ultimately, consistency is what's going to benefit our children."

The decision before the board comes months after a divisive period for the district, which began when newly elected board members ousted former superintendent, Corey Wise. The controversial decision was followed by a teacher walkout, heated board meetings and a lawsuit.

When asked if this year's issues could affect the district's chances of getting voter support, Erin Kane, who replaced Wise as superintendent, said she's not worried.

"This initiative and the need for funding and the need to make sure we're taking care of the people who take care of our kids has really unified our community," Kane said. "No matter where they fell on board elections or anything else, so many of our community members are behind this initiative because it's the right thing to do for our kids."

Unfavorable initial polling for the bond and mill levy override could also present challenges if the decision winds up on the November ballot.

Tuesday's board meeting begins at 5 p.m.