Aurora teachers to receive highest educator pay raise in Denver metro area, union says

Teachers in Aurora Public Schools are getting a 5.5% pay increase across the board, and depending on experience and education level, other teachers will get more. On average, Aurora teachers will get an 8.5% pay raise this year -- what the union says is the highest teacher raise in the metro area so far.

"This was a pretty big step forward in being able to keep up with inflation so our educators can continue to make it here in the metro area and feed their own families and take care of their selves so they can be their best selves for their classrooms," said Aurora Education Association President Linnea Reed-Ellis.

The raises will last for a year, and then the union will go back to the bargaining table in the spring.

"We are excited to have negotiated the highest salary increase in the metro area for educators, also recognizing that it is just keeping up with the rate of inflation, so knowing that educators in Colorado will need more," Reed-Ellis said.

The raises come at a time when many school districts statewide are seeing teachers leave their posts, with some Denver metro area school districts offering hiring bonuses to lure more teachers on the job. For example, Douglas County Public Schools is offering a $2,000 signing bonus.

Patti Moon, Chief Communications Officer for Aurora Public Schools, says this incentive is longer-lasting.

"One time is a one-time stipend, this, we are talking an increase that is for the year, and lasting, and so we're excited that we're able to offer this," Moon said. "We also think this is just a testament to honoring our staff for all of their hard work over the past few years, especially throughout the pandemic."

Moon says Aurora has seen some teachers leave, but she's hoping these pay increases will help prevent more from resigning.

"The staff who may have thought maybe this is the year that I might get out, perhaps this is a way to keep some of our great teachers in our district," Moon said.

The raises are currently tentative. They will go into effect once both the Aurora School Board and the Aurora Education Association's Board approve the agreement.