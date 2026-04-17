Difference of 1 vote triggers recount in Colorado mountain town's mayoral election

A difference of one vote has triggered a Colorado-mandated recount in the mayoral election for the Town of Nederland. Election officials told CBS Colorado that after receiving mail-in ballots from overseas voters, a one-vote margin of victory remains in the April 7 election.

Nederland CBS

Early election results had incumbent Billy Giblin leading in the race against the town's Mayor Pro Tem Nichole Sterling. But since overseas ballots were counted, Sterling has taken the lead.

According to Nederland's Town Manager Jonathan Cain, the choice between the two candidates sparked the town's highest voter turnout yet. With just over 1,400 voters in Nederland, 37% cast their ballot for the town's next mayor.

A ballot drop box in Nederland. CBS

According to Nederland's election results page online, Sterling had 261 votes and Giblin had 260 votes as of April 16.

Colorado law mandates that if the votes between the two candidates are within 0.05% of one another, it triggers a recount.

Nederland is located about 45 miles northwest of Denver in Boulder County.