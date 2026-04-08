Mayor's race in Colorado mountain town of Nederland comes down to one vote amid record high turnout

The race for mayor in Nederland this week came down to one vote. Incumbent Billy Giblin is leading in the race against the Colorado town's Mayor Pro Tem Nichole Sterling. The razor-thin margin could result in a recount.

It means that voters like Amy Ackerman may have personally decided the next mayor of Nederland.

"For once my vote mattered," Ackerman said, "This is actually the first mayoral race I've ever voted in, in Nederland, and I've been here for 22 years."

Or it could have been that Dallas Masters' family made the deciding vote.

"There were three people in my household who voted -- myself and my two sons. So yeah, it could be any one of us," Masters said, "We all decide the election."

But on election night, Nederland's Town Manager Jonathan Cain says that decision came down to one single vote.

"I think it's really cool. How much your vote matters in a place like this," he said.

With just over 1,400 voters in Nederland, 37% voted on the town's next mayor. That counted out to 258 for Giblin and 257 for Sterling. But Cain says up to 31 mail in ballots could still be on the way as long as they were postmarked by Tuesday.

Still, Cain says the choice between the two candidates sparked the town's highest voter turnout yet. Creating a town divided, but all voting on a few key items.

"I think the biggest one that everybody knows about is the Eldora acquisition," said Cain, referring to the town's purchase of the ski resort that lies to the west of the Boulder County town.

Meanwhile, Ackerman's focus was also on weather preparation in the mountains.

"I am very concerned about fire danger up here," she said.

And as cleanup continues following an October fire at Nederland's Caribou Shopping Center, its future was also top of mind for voters. Masters said, "The fact that [cleanup] took so long definitely affected people."

So while the politics of a small town certainly brought out voters, it also brought out small town politics. One voter joked on social media that he would sell his vote. The town said they investigated the situation.

"We all eat at the local restaurants together. We all see each other at post office. So hopefully people don't take things personally, because if you do, then it can kind of ruin relationships in this town," Masters said.

Final tallies have to be in by April 15. If votes between the two candidates are still within 0.05% of one another it could require a recount.

"I'm really excited, because no matter what, we should be able to work together to find some plans that really meet what our constituents told us here," Cain said.

CBS Colorado reached out to both Giblin and Sterling but they were not available. Cain says a few voters are still coming in to town hall to verify their signature which could also impact the final tally. He believes the town should have a clearer picture of this race by the end of the week.