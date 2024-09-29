Watch CBS News
Denver's high temperature tied the daily record high, the previous record was set in 1892.

By Joe Ruch

/ CBS Colorado

Cooler temperatures arrive Monday and Tuesday in Denver
Cooler temperatures arrive Monday and Tuesday in Denver 02:27

Denver officially hit 92 degrees Sunday afternoon at 1:42 PM, according to the National Weather Service. This ties the old daily high temperature set all the way back in 1892, that is over 131 years ago. 

This comes shortly after breaking the daily record high on September 26th reaching 93 degrees.  

It has been a hot month of September. In fact, it will likely finish as the warmest September on record come October 1st.  

A break from the heat is expected on Monday and Tuesday, with another record-breaking day expected on Wednesday. The current record high is 88 degrees set back in 2005; we are forecasting a high temperature of 90 degrees. 

This all comes as Denver is just 8 days away from the average first freeze, and 19 days from the first snow.  

Joe Ruch
joe-ruch-copy16x9.jpg

Joe Ruch is a First Alert Meteorologist with CBS News Colorado. Catch his latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado. Check out his bio and send him an email.

