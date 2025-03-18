Nearby residents excited about Denver NWSL's newly announced plans for soccer stadium

The Mile High City is getting a new stadium and sports complex. Denver NWSL announced Tuesday its plan to build a 14,500-seat stadium and recreational district for professional women's soccer near Interstate 25 and South Broadway at Santa Fe Yards.

CBS

"It's only fitting that the hottest ticket in town will be making its home on Broadway," said Mayor Mike Johnston. "This project at Santa Fe Yards will transform an underutilized eyesore into a recreational and economic hub where memories are made, culture is built, and championships are won."

For years, the land just south of the interstate between Santa Fe and Broadway has sat vacant, complete with a pedestrian bridge to nowhere. Myles Kilnes lives in an apartment nearby and said he is thrilled to have access to attend professional sports in his neighborhood.

CBS Colorado's Kelly Werthmann shows printouts of the planned stadium to Denver resident Myles Kilnes. CBS

"I think sports bring a lot of life and bring a lot to community that a lot of things don't," he said.

The private investment aims to revitalize the area by including a recreational park, bike and walk paths, as well as space for restaurants and retail in the 14-acre redevelopment. Kilnes is hopeful the project doesn't take away from the easy access to public transportation.

"I've been taking the light rail for a while and it's such a great resource for people," he said. "I think if we could develop that more that would be outstanding."

CAA Icon will support the development, design and construction of the stadium working with global design firm Populus. A big focus for the multi-purpose stadium, park and community district is making sure the site is "transit-oriented," one that's intended to be walkable and encourages the use of public transportation.

"This project will reconnect neighborhoods, create new jobs and boost the local economy during and after the construction process, unlocking year-round economic, social, and cultural benefits that extend far beyond the stadium's walls," said Denver NWSL controlling owner Rob Cohen. "Most importantly, it will provide our club, our fans, our partners and our community with a state-of-the-art stadium that will provide us a distinct home-field advantage and will serve as the most inclusive environment in all of Colorado."

Denver NWSL controlling owner Rob Cohen during a news conference on Tuesday CBS

Samantha Wapnik lives across the street from the future construction zone. She said she looks forward to walking to games, being among the thousands of fans in the stands, and enjoying the entire complex when it's expected to be completed in spring 2028.

"It's really important that women's sports is expanding, especially coming to Denver where everyone is outdoorsy already," she told CBS Colorado. "I think it's just a great investment for the city to make. Hopefully we can stay on track with reaching that 2028 date."

The National Women's Soccer League officially announced the Denver team in January. It will be the league's 16th team. The franchise will start playing next season, but it's not yet clear where they will temporarily play their games. Fans who wish to buy season tickets for the Denver NWSL club can do so by placing a deposit at DenverNWSL.com.