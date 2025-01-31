Denver winds down its cold weather shelter operations

After a cold and snowy January, the city of Denver says it is winding down its cold weather shelter operations.

The city says it has been running a historic month-long activation.

Denver provides 24 hour emergency shelter when an overnight low of 25 degrees or below is expected, or there is two inches or more of snow.

City officials shared the following statement about the closure: "So as not to overwhelm any one location and to ensure that individuals do not leave shelter without assistance, the city is providing bus passes as well as a transportation route to several sites around Denver where folks can access resources and services. Outreach workers and city employees have also spent the last several weeks working to connect individuals in shelter with longer-term support."