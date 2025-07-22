Denver Summit Football Club is the official name for Denver's NWSL

Did the NWSL leak the team name early on its gear website?

Did the NWSL leak the team name early on its gear website?

Did the NWSL leak the team name early on its gear website?

Denver NWSL now has a name- Denver Summit Football Club. The Colorado women's professional soccer club officially announced the name, crest, colors and brand on social media Tuesday morning.

Introducing, Denver Summit Football Club ⛰️ pic.twitter.com/k69S9fSvxz — Denver Summit FC (@denver_nwsl) July 22, 2025

The football club said the name was selected after receiving the most first-place votes in the Name The Club fan vote, in which 15,000 people participated.

The team, which is the 16th team for the NWSL, will begin playing in January 2026.

Denver Summit FC

"We are pleased to unveil Denver Summit FC as our name and to share our crest and colors with Colorado and the world," said Denver Summit FC President Jen Millet in a statement. "It was vital for us to name our club in collaboration with our community. Our crest, colors, and brand are representative of Denver and all of Colorado. It embraces our aspirational goals and pioneering spirit to build the best soccer club in the world."

Denver NWSL broke ground on its official training center last month. The 43-acre site will be built in partnership with the City of Centennial and the Cherry Creek School District.

Renditions of Denver NWSL's official training center. C. Morgan Engel/Denver NWSL

The site will feature a proposed 12,000-seat temporary stadium and an approximately 20,000-square-foot training facility that is described as "purpose-built for professional women's sports."

Earlier this year, Denver NWSL announced plans for a new 14,500-seat stadium near I-25 and Broadway that is expected to open in 2028.