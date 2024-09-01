Denver singer-songwriter remains optimistic despite prognosis of 18 months

A singer-songwriter and entrepreneur in Denver has been given less than two years to live.

Dre Lane, also known as Mario, was diagnosed with bladder and prostate cancer about two years ago. Despite several treatments and surgeries, his cancer progressed to Stage 4 within three months. Despite a prognosis of 18 months, he remains hopeful and reflects on his blessings.

"The journey has been great. I was able to come out to the American Music Awards with stars like Rick Ross and Bebe Rexha," Lane said.

Lane has also opened for several R&B artists, including Keith Sweat and Boyz II Men, to name a few.

Moreover, he has been a significant part of the Denver community, singing the national anthem at sporting events and auditioning for "American Idol" after winning a Colorado Idol competition.

"I didn't make it, unfortunately, but again with this music you've got to have perseverance," Lane said.

That's the same perseverance he needs to overcome Stage 4 prostate and bladder cancer. Although doctors say the chance is minimal, he is not phased.

Lane began chemotherapy just a few weeks ago.

"Within a three-month period, I went from Stage 1 to Stage 4 cancer. They gave me 18 months, but I'm obviously not taking that. I'm going to go on God's timetable," Lane said.

Lane, a husband and father of three, wants to see his kids grow up one day.

"To be there for their special moments, them graduating, them getting married, things of that nature," Lane said.

But the journey to defeat it won't be easy. Lane has already spent thousands on treatment in the past two years.

Despite the hardships, he is thankful for the community and their support.

"People bringing over meals, donating to the GoFundMe, overall love from everybody pouring into me—I can't thank the community enough for that," Lane said.

It's love that gives him a glimmer of hope to live life to the fullest and fight.

"I have a fighter spirit... I know what it takes to pull out of a rough situation and make the best out of everything," Lane said.

According to the Mayo Clinic, treatments for Stage 4 prostate cancer may slow the cancer and extend life, but it often cannot be cured.

Still, Lane remains hopeful despite all odds.