Father-son bond over football in Colorado holds special significance as dad battles cancer

Singer-songwriter and entrepreneur cheers on son on Colorado football field as he battles cancer

As the cooler Colorado evenings set in, it's evident football season is in full swing. For Denver singer-songwriter and entrepreneur Dre Lane, this means he gets to watch his favorite football player -- his son Mario Lane.

"We call him deuce deuce," said Dre.

Since Mario was 4 years old, his dad Dre made sure he was on the field. Entering his junior year at Cherokee Trail High School, this season is special for them for more reasons than one.

"It really just transcends through my soul. You know, being able to be out here and watch him compete with his brothers," said Dre.

This is the season the 5-foot-5 fullback has been waiting for his whole life, hoping to show off all the training his father put him through.

"It's my first year, actually starting on varsity, and I just want to prove that I could play at the top level," said Mario.

However, news over the summer has now made this a bittersweet season for the Lane family.

At the same time of locking in a starter position, Dre was told he will only have just 18 months to live after finding out his prostate and bladder cancer has spread.

"I'm just taking it one step at a time, I try not to think about it," said Dre.

Dre remains positive despite the odds, and watching Mario advance in the sport has provided a boost.

"He started off young as a kid, I'm saying, with the long hair, little flag football, and he couldn't grab a flag to save his life," laughed Mario. "He's really put a lot of work into his craft, to really be able to have the ability to be able to do what he does out there."

And playing for a team like the Cherokee Trail Cougars during trying times has been a true honor for Lane and his family.

"The team support has been monumental. These guys have been backing me since day one. It's like a brotherhood," said Dre.

Despite the grim prognosis, Dre still hopes to see his son finish out his senior year next season.

"I'm the director of my life, so I quickly changed the channel and changed the mindset of that situation. I'm going on God's timetable," said Dre.

The family is accepting donations to help them through this journey. You can find ways to help on Instagram.

The Cherokee Trail Cougars face the Mountain Vista Golden Eagles for their homecoming football game on Friday at 7 p.m. Watch a live stream of the game on CBS News Colorado.