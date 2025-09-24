Watch CBS News
Record-setting rainfall washes away Denver's previous record from 2017

By Callie Zanandrie

Warmer, drier weather across Colorado
Warmer, drier weather across Colorado 02:22

Denver recorded 1.28 inches of precipitation on Tuesday, making it the wettest Sept. 23 in the city's history, according to the National Weather Service. The previous record of 0.83 inches of rainfall in 2017 has officially been washed away.

Rainfall totals were widespread and impressive:

The heavy rain came with a drop in temperatures. Tuesday, the daytime temperature was only 53 degrees. 

With the storm system now well east of Colorado, a dry and warming trend is settling in for the rest of the week:

  • Wednesday: Mostly sunny, highs in the low 70s

  • Thursday–Friday: Sunny and warm, highs in the upper 70s to low 80s

  • Saturday: Cooler behind a weak front, highs drop into the low to mid 70s

  • Sunday: Slight chance for light rain 

Callie Zanandrie

