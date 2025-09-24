Record-setting rainfall washes away Denver's previous record from 2017

Denver recorded 1.28 inches of precipitation on Tuesday, making it the wettest Sept. 23 in the city's history, according to the National Weather Service. The previous record of 0.83 inches of rainfall in 2017 has officially been washed away.

Rainfall totals were widespread and impressive:

The heavy rain came with a drop in temperatures. Tuesday, the daytime temperature was only 53 degrees.

With the storm system now well east of Colorado, a dry and warming trend is settling in for the rest of the week:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, highs in the low 70s

Thursday–Friday: Sunny and warm, highs in the upper 70s to low 80s

Saturday: Cooler behind a weak front, highs drop into the low to mid 70s

Sunday: Slight chance for light rain

