Denver Public Schools responds to gender-neutral bathroom change deadline at East High School

Deadline for Denver Public Schools to respond to White House for gender-neutral bathrooms has passed

Denver Public Schools responded with a letter to the Trump administration for East High School to get rid of gender-neutral bathrooms just ahead of the deadline over the weekend. CBS Colorado obtained a copy of the letter on Monday morning.

The U.S. Department of Education launched an investigation into an all-gender restroom at East High School in Denver. Denver Public Schools

The letter states that DPS wants "to discuss resolution options with the Office for Civil Rights" and that DPS and OCR are not at an impasse.

Denver Public Schools has promised to fight the order from the U.S. Department of Education, which is threatening unspecified enforcement action. Some parents and students are concerned about what this dispute could become.

The complaint that launched a federal investigation came from the national organization Defending Education.

East High School in Denver. CBS

DPS says its decision to implement gender-neutral bathrooms followed feedback from LGBTQ+ students, who said they didn't feel safe. However, Defending Education says it received a number of comments from parents of young girls who feel uncomfortable sharing a bathroom with boys.

Students and parents CBS Colorado has spoken to directly don't have an issue with the bathrooms. But the potential for cuts to funding is a concern.

DPS also claims in its letter that "communication has been extremely limited due to OCR's unwillingness to engage on this matter."