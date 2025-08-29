Denver Public Schools defend gender-neutral bathrooms despite threats from Department of Education

Denver Public Schools says it will fight efforts by the Trump administration to eliminate the presence of gender-neutral bathrooms at East High School.

CBS

The U.S. Department of Education this week said the district was in violation of Title IX, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex.

When the investigation was originally launched by the Trump administration in January, there was a girl's and a boy's bathroom on the second floor. East had only converted the girl's bathroom to a gender-neutral one. In order to remedy the situation, the school also converted the boy's bathroom, which made all bathrooms on the second-floor gender neutral.

The Department of Education's Civil Rights Office doesn't believe that's a solution. However, students CBS Colorado spoke with don't believe there's a problem.

"It turned into a way bigger deal than it had to," said one student.

"I can choose myself to go or to not go," a student added. "There's also two other bathrooms that are just for male and just for female. It doesn't hurt us in any way, it just helps the students that want it."

CBS Colorado spoke with a number of students as they headed out for lunch Friday afternoon and couldn't find any that had an issue with the bathrooms at East High.

"I think that you would talk to anybody at the school, and they're all okay with it," said one student.

However, The Civil Rights Office says the school received several complaints including from multiple students and parents expressing concerns about sexual assault and privacy.

One student said she understands how people might feel "a little uncomfortable" but believes the school has taken steps to make students feel better.

"East also did make the stall doors longer, and made everything more private to prevent people from feeling uncomfortable."

An image showing the longer stall doors. CBS

Some did say there was a bit of an adjustment period when the first bathroom was converted, but that it ultimately brought students closer together.

"When they first put them in, it was confusing," said another student. "I feel like people had time to reflect, and it's gotten more comfortable. The community has changed, and it's just so much more inclusive."

In the meantime, the U.S. Department of Education has proposed a resolution that includes converting bathrooms back to sex-designated bathrooms and rescinding any policies or guidance which allow students to access intimate facilities based on "gender identity," not biological sex. DPS disagrees and some students want the district to stand its ground.

"It's definitely something worth fighting for," one freshman said.

The Civil Rights Office gave DPS 10 days to make changes or risk what they call "enforcement action." DPS, along with state officials, are already saying they don't agree with the federal remedies, so the fight is far from over.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis told CBS Colorado, "The federal government needs to get out of the bathrooms and instead help all students achieve success by better supporting teachers, students, and best practices for learning."

Attorney General Phil Weiser also released a statement calling the Education Department's investigation "baseless" and "nothing more than a bullying tactic."