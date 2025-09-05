Denver's East High School nears deadline to change gender-neutral bathrooms

This weekend marks the deadline set by the Trump administration for Denver's East High School to get rid of gender-neutral bathrooms. Denver Public Schools has promised to fight the order from the U.S. Department of Education, which is threatening unspecified enforcement action. Some parents and students fear what this dispute could become.

The complaint that launched a federal investigation came from national organization Defending Education.

"A number of our parent and parent organizations are based actually in Colorado and in (Denver Public Schools), so they were the ones that came to us," said Sarah Parshal Perry, Defending Education vice president and legal fellow.

DPS says its decision to implement gender-neutral bathrooms followed feedback from LGBTQ+ students, who said they didn't feel safe. However, Defending Education says it received a number of comments from parents of young girls who feel uncomfortable sharing a bathroom with boys.

"To speak out on the fact that an individual feels as though they have sort of lost their ability to maintain bodily security and privacy, and that sex-separated spaces have become sort of a thing of the past," Parshal Perry continued. "It requires a lot of courage, and so we have no problem, as a membership organization, working for those parents and for their students."

Students and parents CBS Colorado has spoken to directly don't have an issue with the bathrooms. But the potential for cuts to funding is a concern.

"We just need the money for our school, and, no matter what, I just don't want money taken away from our students," a student told CBS Colorado.

Greg Gaeber is an East High School alumnus with a daughter who now attends the school. He's supportive of the bathrooms, and he's also supportive of the pushback from DPS.

"I'm for them standing up for the purpose of the respect and the inclusion of all students. But the losing 7% of the budget, or $97 million is a concern," said Gaeber in response to speculation of what potential enforcement action could be. "I feel like this is a political fight, and these kids and our school have become pawns in that fight."

Gaeber says his daughter has a similar opinion.

"She's supportive of it. She's not supportive of it being a lightning rod of controversy," Gaeber said. "I think she wants to focus on school and not have this be a big issue. So that's the most important thing. It's like, 'Please, leave us alone.'"

Gaeber is also a part of an East High School alumni group and says most alums he's spoken to side with the school. DPS says it will announce its response to the Department of Education Monday.