Watch CBS News
Local News

With the arrival of ballots in Colorado, watch how school board candidates propose leading Denver Public Schools

By
Anna Alejo
Executive Producer of Community Impact
Anna Alejo is CBS News Colorado's Executive Producer of Community Impact. She works with the news team to develop more grassroots relationships and original content at the neighborhood and local business level, ensuring a wide range of perspectives are represented in programming.
Read Full Bio
Anna Alejo

/ CBS Colorado

Four open seats on the Denver Board of Education will determine the direction of the school district over the next few years.

Now that ballots have arrived in voters' mailboxes, you can hear from candidates in the at-large and district races before making your selections.

On Oct. 7, at Regis University, CBS News Colorado anchor and Denver Public Schools graduate Michelle Griego co-moderated a livestream featuring a series of debates for those open seats.

Michelle joined with Chalkbeat Colorado's Melanie Asmar to ask the candidates their views on the most important issues facing DPS. The event was co-sponsored with Educate Denver. Community partners included the Colorado Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Colorado Black Chamber of Commerce and Faithbridge.

at-large-candidates.jpg
At-Large candidates Alex Magaña and Amy Klein Molk Bryton Washington and Caleb Jones, Faithbridge

The candidates discussed academics, declining enrollment, the superintendent's performanceschool safety and immigration enforcement, as well as charter schools and school choice. They also weighed in on the ongoing dispute DPS has with the federal government over all-gender bathrooms.

Griego and Asmar developed the candidate questions and received additional questions from the public, including from DPS students.

Candidates vying for the At-Large seat, representing all of Denver, are Amy Klein Molk and Alex Magaña. Educator Deborah Sims Fard will be on the At-Large ballot, but she made the decision to exit the race last week after sustaining an injury. Watch the At-Large debate here.

district-4-candidates.jpg
District 4 (Far Northeast) candidates Jeremy Harris, Michelle Quattlebaum, Monica Hunter and Timiya Jackson Bryton Washington and Caleb Jones, Faithbridge

District 4, Far Northeast Denver candidates are Jeremy Harris, Monica Hunter, Timiya Jackson and Michelle Quattlebaum. Watch the District 4 debate here.

district-3-candidates.jpg
District 3 (Central) candidates Caron Blanke, DJ Torres and Scott Esserman Bryton Washington and Caleb Jones, Faithbridge

District 3 Central Denver candidates are Caron Blanke, Scott Esserman and DJ Torres. Watch the District 3 debate here.

district-2-candidates.jpg
District 2 (Southwest) candidates Mariana del Hierro and Xochitl Gaytán Bryton Washington and Caleb Jones, Faithbridge

District 2 Southwest Denver candidates are Xochitl Gaytán and Mariana del Hierro. Watch the District 2 debate here.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue