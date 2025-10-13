With the arrival of ballots in Colorado, watch how school board candidates propose leading Denver Public Schools

Four open seats on the Denver Board of Education will determine the direction of the school district over the next few years.

Now that ballots have arrived in voters' mailboxes, you can hear from candidates in the at-large and district races before making your selections.

On Oct. 7, at Regis University, CBS News Colorado anchor and Denver Public Schools graduate Michelle Griego co-moderated a livestream featuring a series of debates for those open seats.

Michelle joined with Chalkbeat Colorado's Melanie Asmar to ask the candidates their views on the most important issues facing DPS. The event was co-sponsored with Educate Denver. Community partners included the Colorado Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Colorado Black Chamber of Commerce and Faithbridge.

At-Large candidates Alex Magaña and Amy Klein Molk

The candidates discussed academics, declining enrollment, the superintendent's performance, school safety and immigration enforcement, as well as charter schools and school choice. They also weighed in on the ongoing dispute DPS has with the federal government over all-gender bathrooms.

Griego and Asmar developed the candidate questions and received additional questions from the public, including from DPS students.

Candidates vying for the At-Large seat, representing all of Denver, are Amy Klein Molk and Alex Magaña. Educator Deborah Sims Fard will be on the At-Large ballot, but she made the decision to exit the race last week after sustaining an injury. Watch the At-Large debate here.

District 4 (Far Northeast) candidates Jeremy Harris, Michelle Quattlebaum, Monica Hunter and Timiya Jackson

District 4, Far Northeast Denver candidates are Jeremy Harris, Monica Hunter, Timiya Jackson and Michelle Quattlebaum. Watch the District 4 debate here.

District 3 (Central) candidates Caron Blanke, DJ Torres and Scott Esserman

District 3 Central Denver candidates are Caron Blanke, Scott Esserman and DJ Torres. Watch the District 3 debate here.

District 2 (Southwest) candidates Mariana del Hierro and Xochitl Gaytán

District 2 Southwest Denver candidates are Xochitl Gaytán and Mariana del Hierro. Watch the District 2 debate here.