Board of Denver Public Schools approves contract extension for Superintendent Alex Marrero

The board of Denver Public Schools on Thursday with a 5-2 vote approved a contract extension for Superintendent Alex Marrero.

Alex Marrero, Superintendent of Denver Public Schools, in November 21, 2024. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The vote in an evening meeting followed a period of public comment. Not many people commented on Marrero's performance, but earlier this week some school board members said they've heard a positive response overall from parents in Denver about how things are going in Colorado's largest school district.

Marrero's contract will be extended for two years, and is now not set to expire until 2028.

Board members say under Marrero's leadership, the district reached an 80% graduation rate.