More than half of Denver's precipitation for 2025 has fallen in May alone

Memorial Day weekend wasn't quite a washout, but for a lot of people, there wasn't much useful about the weather.

Rain falls in Colorado on Monday CBS



In Denver the rain by Monday added up to 3.10 inches of precipitation for the month so far in Denver. That's significantly more than the norm said National Weather Service meteorologist Kenley Bonner.

"That puts us 1.3 inches above the norm for May," she explained. For the year, Denver has had less than six in inches of precipitation, so more than half has fallen in May alone.

That's not unusual.

"May is, in fact, our wettest month of the year," said Bonner.

It will help with continued drought conditions hitting some parts of the state.

"This is going to be crucial in replenishing our water supply. So these multi-day events are great for things like that as well as any of the short-term drought that we're experiencing across the State. This is going to be really good and could alleviate that," Bonner noted.

CBS

In some areas like northeast Weld County which has had some of the most significant drought conditions this will help, but it's not the complete answer.

"For that we're going to have to see more persistent rains. Not necessarily the heavy rainfall days that we're seeing right now. But and honestly, what we're seeing this week we're expecting to see, you know, through the rest of the week."

The heavy rain and in places hail, had driven people indoors. But the mornings were largely useful. The Bolder Boulder went well on Memorial Day as did many parades. But later in the day in many spots, the rain hammered away at plans.

Even with more rain in the forecast, there will be breaks, said Bonner.

"Fortunately it's Colorado, and we still get some sunshine in between the breaks and temperatures are, still going to climb back up, I think, from what I was seeing in the seventies and eighties at some point this week. So we'll still have the warm temperatures, and Colorado always does this, proud, with plenty of sunshine in between the storms."