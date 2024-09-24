Denver police cracking down on drivers with expired vehicle registrations and expired temporary plates

The Denver Police Department is partnering with other local law enforcement agencies this week in an effort to catch drivers with expired vehicle registrations and expired temporary plates. They say they'll be enforcing the law along the Interstate 25 and Interstate 70 corridors and handing out $95 tickets to violators.

DPD will be joining in partnership with Colorado State Patrol as well as police departments in Aurora and Colorado Springs.

The effort is similar to an emphasized enforcement period the department conducted in July. During that time, officers issued at least 430 citations and there was a significant increase in car owners getting their vehicles registered.

Two weeks ago, Aurora police also ramped up their enforcement. They are enforcing an ordinance where if a driver is caught without a drivers license, registration and insurance then the patrol officer must impound the vehicle.

If you need to register or renew your tags, you can visit a branch or kiosk... or go online to the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles website. Registration of newly purchased or acquired vehicles must be done in person.